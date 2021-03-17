Private services for Marciella La’Shawn Milligan-Nelson, 49, of Temple will be Saturday.
Ms. Milligan-Nelson died Monday, March 15, in Temple.
She was born June 22, 1971, in Dallas to Allen Larry and Florence Helen Milligan. She graduated from Temple High School in 1989. She worked at McLane as well as Shipley’s Donuts, Papa John’s and Dollar Tree. She was a member of Grace Temple Ministries.
Survivors include two sons, Sabian Dailey and Michael Baggett Jr.; two daughters, Daphny Milligan and Tolonda Milligan; three brothers, Robert Gonzales Jr., Patrick Gonzales and Armad Milligan; a sister, Tunesha Chambliss; and four grandchildren.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple in charge of arrangements