Services for Janet “Meme” Blankenstein, 88, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Blankenstein died Saturday, Sept. 5.
She was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Temple to Sam and Mittie Mae Lewellen. She graduated from Temple High School in 1949. She married Harold C. Blankenstein in June 1949. She worked for Scott & White Hospital. She was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Sam C. Blankenstein; a daughter, Kay Haynes; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.