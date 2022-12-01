Charles Andrew Melancon, affectionately known as Charlie by his family and friends, age 55 of Temple passed from this life during the early morning hours of Monday, November 28, 2022 at a local care facility. He was born in Temple on the 25th day of March 1967 to parents Eddie and Margaret (Thomas) Melancon.
Charlie grew up and spent his entire life in Temple. He was a graduate of Temple High School in 1985 and then attended Temple Junior College. Charlie was a very well-respected auto mechanic in Temple having owned and operated his grandfather’s garage since he was 22 years old. Charlie’s grandfather opened the garage in the 1940’s as Jack’s Garage but Charlie renamed it to Charlie’s Garage when he took over the reins. Charlie had a givers heart; many times he would help people with their car troubles with little to no pay. He was also a very accomplished welder and artist, making many trinkets and figurines out of metal. There was nothing that Charlie could not build. Charlie’s dedication to his work and love for his family will be the lasting legacy he leaves for generations to come.
He is preceded in death by his father Eddie Melancon.
Charlie leaves behind to cherish his memory his son Jack Melancon of Temple, son Jimmy Smith of Belton and mother Margaret Young of Killeen, as well as his two precious granddaughters.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple at 2 o’clock p.m. There will be no viewing held at the funeral home.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary