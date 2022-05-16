No services are planned for Dwayne Thomas Collins, 58, of Troy.
Mr. Collins died Monday, May 9, at his residence.
He was born June 16, 1963, to John Wesley Collins and Marilyn Prinz Hurley in Deluth, Minn. He graduated from Troy High School in 1981. He worked in the oil fields in New Mexico, then worked for 20 years as a machine mechanic at Mobile Chemical.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Watson; a son, Joshua Collins; a daughter, Sarah Collins; his mother; a sister, Kathy Ruth; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society or Tiny Hooves Rescue & Petting Zoo.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.