Gladys Gertrude Gottschalk
Gladys Gertrude Gottschalk, 97, died Monday, December 6, 2021 in a Tyler Hospital. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. Rev. Darrell Kostiha will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Gottschalk was born December 15, 1923 in Lott to Vardie and Edith Mercer Jones. She graduated from Lott High School and married Louis Bruno (Pat) Gottschalk in 1942. They lived in Dallas for 72 years before his death in 2016. She was employed by Trinity Universal Life Insurance Company for 26 years.
After retirement, she enjoyed traveling the USA in their 5th wheel trailer with Pat. In her later years, she enjoyed bird watching, working crossword puzzles and painting. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Our Lady of Montserrat # 2763 in Flint, Texas.
She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Ron Gottschalk Jr., 1 brother, William (Hoppy) Jones and 1 sister, Ruth Currie.
She is survived by 2 sons, Ron Gottschalk and wife Sandra of Westphalia and Larry Gottschalk and wife Eileen of Chandler, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation Building Fund.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
