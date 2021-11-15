Services for Bobby Wayne Britt, 65, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Britt died Thursday, Nov. 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1956, to Richard Britt and Gailya Robison in Wichita Falls. He grew up in Eastland, and later worked in Clifton for the Texas New Mexico Power Co. He later moved to Temple and worked at Oncor Electric. Bobby served in the Army from 1977 to 1981.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Britt of Temple; four daughters, Jeannie Guinther of Rogers, Natashia Britt and Robin Britt, both of Temple, and Leah Donoso of Robinson; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.