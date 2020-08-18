ROCKDALE — Services for Eddie Collins Jr., 92, of Nederland will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sand Grove Cemetery near Milano.
Mr. Collins died Friday, Aug. 14.
He was born April 11, 1928, in Alto to Ed and Annie Louise Johnson Collins. He attended school in Lindwood. He married Joyce LaDean Coldiron on Nov. 1, 1973. He was a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Operational Engineer Local 450.
Survivors include his wife of Nederland; three sons, Roger Collins of Magnolia, Rickie Collins of Nederland and Ronnie Collins of Cleveland; a daughter, Sherry West of Kountze; a stepson, Kenneth Talbott of Nederland; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.