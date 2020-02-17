BELTON — Services for Betty Jean Muncy Gordon, 90, will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Gordon died Friday, Feb. 14, at a Bartlett nursing home.
She was born Oct. 1, 1929, in Floyd County to Robert and Allie Mae Crawford Muncy. She graduated from Floydada High School and West Texas State University in Canyon. She married Clyde Lynn Gordon on Nov. 23, 1952. She was a homemaker and worked in farm/ranch sales and the rural appraisal industry. She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Lubbock. She was a volunteer with Covenant Healthcare Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007.
Survivors include a son, Britt Gordon of Gail; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Will-O-Bell Nursing Home in Bartlett.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.