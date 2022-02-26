Services for Andrew L. Sheard, 69, of Georgetown were Friday at WH Littles & Sons Mortuary in Temple.
Mr. Sheard died Sunday, Feb. 13, in Georgetown.
He was born Aug. 2, 1952, in Drew, Miss., to Ora Lee Jackson.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Laneel Sheard; a daughter, Twyla Billison; two sons, Antowine Sheard and Andre Sheard; his mother; five brothers, Arthur L. Sheard, Lacy Sheard, Quincy Sheard, Carl Sheard and Cedric Sheard; four sisters, Estella Middlebrook, Juanita Palmer, Patricia Jackson and Delisa Ashford; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.