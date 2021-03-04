Murph N. Thorp, Jr.
Murph N. Thorp, Jr. died peacefully March 1, 2021 at the age of 91 after a long and fulfilling life. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Sarah Louise Thorp, their three children, Gorman Thorp and wife Jo Ann, Mark Thorp and wife Wendy, and Connie Lang and husband Mark, and his sister, Anna Mae Brown and husband Roger. Other beloved family members include grandchildren Christine Thorp, Kristina Kelsey, Patrick Thorp, Sarah Harrison, and Dustin Lang, sister-in-law Cornelia Garrison, and many nieces and nephews.
Murph Jr. was born February 25, 1930 in San Angelo to Murph Sr. and Elsie Feist Thorp. In Big Spring he was baptized and raised a Christian in the Methodist Church. He became an Eagle Scout, an accomplished pianist, and a singer with various groups. Graduating from Big Spring High School he enrolled at Schreiner Institute in Kerrville, TX where he was a Lieutenant in the Cadet Corp. There he met his life mate Louise Sullivan and they transferred to the University of Texas. They married in 1952. Murph graduated from the School of Pharmacy Class of 1953 with honors and held memberships in both Delta Tau Delta fraternity and Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society.
After graduation, the couple moved to Dallas and Murph went to work for Dougherty’s Pharmacy where he worked his way up to Manager and served as President of the Dallas Area Pharmacy Association. In addition to raising a family, he was able to pursue hobbies included woodworking and fishing. However, Murph had an entrepreneurial spirit and wanted to be an independent businessman, so they moved to Iraan, TX where they purchased and operated the Corner Drug Store (“The Place to Meet”) from 1961 to 1993. Always active in the community, he was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department, the Masonic Lodge, the Lion’s Club (President), and the City Council. He was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt, fish, and camp. He was also a “Jack-of-all-trades” as a mechanic, carpenter, plumber, mason, electrician - pretty much whatever needed to be done.
Upon retirement the Thorps built a home on Lake Belton where Murph enjoyed his favorite pastimes of fishing and boating. Together with Louise they became RV enthusiasts and traveled the country with the Blue Jay’s RV travel group. They were members of the Foundation United Methodist Church which they attended until the onset of failing health.
Despite his many and varied interests, Murph always considered his greatest accomplishment to be his dedication to his family. He cherished the many and long lasting friendships of his profession and his life. He would like to be remembered as a pharmacist who truly cared for his customers.
