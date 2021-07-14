Services for Sharon Jeanette Willborn Sanchez, 70, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Joe Daggs officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. Sanchez died Friday, July 9, at a local hospital.
She was born June 20, 1951, in Odessa to Gladys Marie Richard and Arnold Boyd Willborn. She graduated from Toyah High School. She married Alfred Sanchez. She worked at her family’s restaurant in Toyah. She also was a homemaker, and worked as a rancher for more than 20 years. She moved to Rogers in 2005.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Shana Sanchez.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Christopher Sanchez; a daughter, Amber Adcock; a brother, Lonnie Flowers; four sisters, Carol Chaddick, Kay Stewart, Mildred Wright and Delores Jackson; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.