Victoria Lorraine Sprague-Jones
Victoria Lorraine Sprague-Jones died on Tuesday, April 6 at her residence in Salado. She was born on March 15, 1947 to Frederick St. George Sprague and Charlotte Lorraine Ziegler in Jamaica (Queens Borough) New York.
Victoria attended Greenport High School on Long Island and graduated in 1966. She married Walter Gartside Jones III on Sunday, October 29, 1967. Victoria worked as a nurse at Greenport Hospital.
The Jones’ have been residents of Salado for two years. Prior to their move to Texas, they lived on Sanibel Island, Florida and were members of Hope Lutheran in Bonita Springs, Florida.
She is survived by her husband Walter G. Jones III; son, Thomas M. Jones and wife Kimberly; daughter, Stacymarie Jones; grandchildren, Alyssa, Andrew and Abigale Jones (children of Thomas and Kimberly); and Kenneth and Zachary Jones (children of Staceymarie Jones); and three great grandchildren, Walter, Benedict and Emery (children of grandson Kenneth Jones).
A service will be held on Sunday, April 11 from 3 – 5:00 pm at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel in Salado. Burial will be in Calverton National Cemetery on eastern Long Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital at: donors@stjude.org; 800-478-5833.
