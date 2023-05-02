Thomas Lewis Korsmo, 85, of Temple died Tuesday, May 2, at his residence.
No services are planned.
Mr. Korsmo was born Jan. 10, 1938, in Akron, Ohio, to Howard J. and Helen L. Lewis Korsmo. He had been a resident of Temple for 45 years. He married Kay Korsmo on June 7, 1958.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three sons, Scott Korsmo and Eric Korsmo, both of Temple, and Samuel Korsmo of Alaska; a sister, Nedra McGrath of Kent, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.