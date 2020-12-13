BELTON — Services for James Edsel “Jim” Hebert, 86, of Temple will be private.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Hebert died Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 8, 1934, in Port Arthur. He graduated from the University of Texas. He married Beverly Hebert on March 17, 1990. He worked for NASA. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge of Temple.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille J. Hebert; and a son, James Edsel Hebert Jr.
Survivors include his wife; four children; a brother, Glen Hebert; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice, Temple, TX 76508.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.