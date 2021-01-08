Nancy Jolly Killgore, 72, of the Clarkson community, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home with long-time family friend Doug Marburger officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Mrs. Killgore was born November 19, 1948 in Hickory, North Carolina to Robert Lee and Minnie Louise (Grooms) Jolly. She married Gerald Killgore on December 21, 1970. The two recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. For more than forty-five years, Mrs. Killgore worked alongside her husband at the business they built together from the ground up, West Falls Veterinary Clinic. She enjoyed connecting with their customers and formed life-long friendships as the office receptionist/secretary.
When not at work, Mrs. Killgore treasured spending time in the country with family, especially grandchildren. Her love of shopping included strolling for hours through a recently discovered antique store looking for small treasures and reminiscing about the past. Although not a worldly traveler, she did enjoy trips to Shreveport, LA to try her luck on the slots and to make lasting memories with loved ones.
She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Carolyn Stapp and Marlue Creasy. She is survived by Husband, Dr. Gerald Killgore of Clarkson. Daughters, Natalie Parcus and husband Monroe of Lott.Bridget Wardlaw and husband Mack of Sonora. Grandchildren, Sydney Blair Parcus of Lott. Brother, Larry Jolly of Corsicana. Fur Babies, Mia & Gus of Clarkson.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary