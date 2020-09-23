Services for Lavander “Bubbie” Moore Jr., 69, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. officiating.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Moore died Saturday, Sept. 19, at a Belton nursing center.
He was born June 6, 1951, in Temple to Lavander Sr. and Bezelle Gaines Moore. He was raised in Whitehall. He was a member of Kell’s Branch United Methodist Church in Whitehall. He graduated from Moody High School in 1969. He later relocated to San Diego, Calif. He worked for the Department of Defense in San Diego for 13 years. He was employed as a civilian by the U.S. Navy as a data programmer for 10 years and retired.
Survivors include three daughters, Trentia Fulcher of Antioch, Tenn., Ardella Moore of Lake Elsinor, Calif., and Tiffany Moore of Hemet, Calif.; a stepdaughter, Cassie Scarlett of Lake Elsinor; a brother, Garry Moore of Temple; a sister, Patricia Garrett of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.