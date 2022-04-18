Services for Gloria Mendoza Soliz, 86, of Temple will be noon Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Soliz died Sunday, April 17, at a local care facility.
She was born in Buckholts on the April 21, 1935, to Encarnacion “Chon” and Theresa Granado Mendoza. She grew up in Buckholts and attended schools there. She married Apolinar “Paul” Soliz in 1956, and he preceded her in death in 2013. She worked in the administrative offices for Scott & White Memorial Hospital for 40 years until her retirement. She was a member of El Buen Pastor UMC in Moody for many years.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Abraham.
Survivors include two sons, Noah Soliz of Temple and Roger Aldridge of Belton; a sister, Doris Lange of Holland; a brother, Willie Mendoza of Little River–Academy; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.