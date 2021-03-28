BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Pauline Josephine Holtman Siler, 73, of Lorena and formerly of Belton will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Siler died Tuesday, March 23, in Lorena.
She was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Rosebud to Andrew and Leona Smetana Holtman. She graduated from Lott High School. She married Donald Siler on Sept. 12, 1970, in Westphalia. She worked for McLane Southwest. She also worked at Sparta Elementary. She was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2011.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Siler of Lorena and Michael Siler of Kentucky; a daughter, Michelle Wilson of Troy; two sisters, Dolores Embry of Moffat and Janice Mihatsch of Temple; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.