Services for Lula Mae “Lou” Rogers Ison, 86, of Temple will be 1:30 p.m. today at Lakeview Baptist Church in Belton.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Ison died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at a local hospital.
She was born July 24, 1935, in Cherokee, Ky., to Forest Rogers and Elta Houck. She married James Donald “Don” Ison on July 10, 1954. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked for many years in jewelry sales, retiring from Thommans Jewelry Store in 2006.
Survivors include three daughters, Donna Parker of Brownwood, Sandra Gregory of Lago Vista and Gail Vaughn of Lubbock; two sisters; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.