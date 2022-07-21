SALADO — Services for Nancy Ellen Preston, 89, of Bartlett will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at Salado United Methodist Chapel with Dr. David Mosser officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Preston died Sunday, July 17.
She was born May 19, 1933, in Danville, Ky. to Russell Calvin and Cora Lee Higgs Greenup. She graduated from Paris High School in Kentucky. She married Henry Clark Preston in 1954. She was a pianist and a quilter. She was a Methodist.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Nancy Clark Preston and Judy Preston Lowe; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday at the chapel.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.