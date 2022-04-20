Services for Ernest E. “Trey” Eugene Waskow, 50, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Waskow died Saturday, April 9, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 9, 1972, in Memphis, Tenn., to Ernie Bradley and Pamela Waskow. He graduated from Temple High School in 1990. He worked at Wilsonart and also worked as an entrepreneur distributing Green Mountain coffee. He also sold and traded antiques.
Survivors include his mother; three sons; two daughters; four brothers, Steve Waskow, Danny Waskow, Doug Waskow and Gary Waskow; and a sister, Patty Waskow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.