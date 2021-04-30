George Aurther DeWitt, 54, of Nolanville passed away on Thursday April 22, 2021 at Seaton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
He was born on May 6, 1966, in El Paso, Texas to George and Sara DeWitt. He lived in several places including Germany while growing up until his parents moved to Killeen in 1974. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1985 and soon after began working at PACTIV in Temple until his death. He married Kristal Ellison on March 14, 1989, in Belton and were married for 32 years.
Mr. DeWitt is survived by his wife Kristal of Nolanville; two daughters, Sara Jane DeWitt Collins (spouse Daviss) of Carrollton, Texas and Kathi LeeAnn DeWitt of Nolanville; six sisters, Wanda Villarreal (spouse David) of Killeen, Texas, Elizabeth Davis of Harker Heights, Texas; Cheryl Bassa of Temple, Texas; Barbara Ansey (spouse Jim) of Temple, Texas, Karen Sutter (spouse Marty) of Rogers, Texas and Sharon Gibson of Gatesville, Texas; 1 brother, Karl Schoessow (significant other Sandy Harvey) of Harker Heights, Texas; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, but no services will be held and Mr. DeWitt has been cremated.
