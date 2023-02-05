Services for Martha A. Garcia, 91, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Garcia died Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Temple.
She was born Sept. 24, 1931, in McGregor to Macario and Sofia Aguilar. She married Alejandro Garcia Sr. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Altar Society. She served as an adult leader for Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a member of SPJST Lodge No. 177, and VFW Auxiliary No. 1820.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Alejandro Garcia Jr.; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Garcia and Christopher Garcia; two daughters, Dianna Hardin and Patricia Kegerreis; three sisters, Julie Vasquez, Dathene Lopez and Maria Aguilar; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Altar Society.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.