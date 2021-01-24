No services are planned for Duane Scott Cundiff, 61, of Temple.
Mr. Cundiff died Jan. 3 at a local hospital.
He was born May 11, 1959, in St. Joseph, Mich., to Carl Edward and Paula Louise Saxton Cundiff.
Survivors include his wife, Heaji N. Kim; a son, Beaufort Cundiff of Temple; a daughter, Tracy Allen; a stepson, Jonathan Corpew of Morgan’s Point Resort; a stepdaughter, Yun McCabe of Los Angeles; a brother, Paul Cundiff; and two grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.