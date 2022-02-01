Services for Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Farrell, 64, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Farrell died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at his residence.
He was born March 17, 1957, in Temple to Joseph Samuel and Minnie Pearl King Farrell. He graduated from Temple High School in 1975. He married Mary Lee Curry on July 5, 2000, in Temple. He was a Christian. He was a master carpenter.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Veronica Farrell of Temple; two sons, T.C. Bledsoe of Cedar Park and Alan Bledsoe of Temple; a brother, Wayne Farrell of Belton; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.