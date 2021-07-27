Services for Juan Torres Sr., 74, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Higher Power Ministries in Temple with the Rev. Rudy Diaz officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Torres died Thursday, July 22, at his residence.
He was born May 25, 1947, in Robstown to Felipe and Maria Torres. He married Sulema Ayala on Feb. 2, 1967, in Corpus Christi. He worked for the city of Robstown, Belton ISD and Texas Workforce Commission. He was a member of Higher Power Ministries.
Survivors include his wife; five sons, Juan Torres Jr., Michael Torres, Arturo Torres, Jamie Torres and Jesse Torres, all of Temple; a brother, Felipe Torres Jr. of Parker, Ariz.; a sister, Celia Escobar of El Paso; 18 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.