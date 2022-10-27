No services are planned for Phillips “Ray” Ivey II, 58, of Holland.
No services are planned for Phillips “Ray” Ivey II, 58, of Holland.
Mr. Ivey died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 17, 1964, in Temple to Phillips Ray and Sarah Rachel Smith Ivey. He was raised in Holland and graduated from Holland High School. He married Jessica Lynn Camp on Oct. 5, 2013, in Holland. He worked at Sunshine Sand and Gravel as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator before retiring in 2015.
Survivors include his wife of Holland; his parents of Holland; two stepsons, John Thomas Kreinheder Jr. of Fort Hood and Kenneth Douglas Kreinheder of Holland; and a stepdaughter, Kadence Kay Camp of Holland.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.