Sister Karen Elaine King Griffen
Sister Karen Elaine King Griffen, age 55, of Millen, Ga., passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Millen, Ga. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at Greater Zion Temple COGIC, Temple, TX. Visitation will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home. Interment to be held, Tuesday, September 28, at 10:00 a.m., at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX.
Mrs. Griffen was born on July 30, 1966, in Temple, Texas to Brother William and the late Missionary Mary Ann King.She was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ and was educated in the public schools of Bell County. Sister Griffen graduated from Temple High School, Class of 1985. She was employed as a cook for McDonalds in Millen, Georgia. She met the love of her life, her husband, Xavier Griffen, and they were married for twenty-seven years. Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in His infinite mercy, saw fit to call her home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Millen, Ga. She was preceded in death by her mother, Missionary Mary Ann King.
Survivors include: her loving husband of twenty-seven years, Xavier Griffen; loving father, Brother William King, Sr.; one sister, Missionary Rosemary (Harold) Brent; two brothers, Mr. Will (Sabrina) Jackson and Mr. William King; four brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives, and friends.
