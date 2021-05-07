Services for Robert Burnell Payne, 86, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Troy with the Rev. David Ray officiating.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mr. Payne died Wednesday at a residence in Salado.
He was born April 10, 1935, in Troy to Bill and Lillie Wooten Payne. He graduated from Troy High School. He married June Goode on Jan. 22, 1955. He served in the National Guard. He worked for First National Bank for more than 20 years. He later worked with Roy Gill, Kuykendall Auto Company and Ancira Winnebago and owned and operated Payne Grocery and Mart in Troy. He was a member of Troy Masonic Lodge No. 640 AF & AM, Temple Lions Club, Temple Kiwanis Club, Troy School Board, Troy City Council and the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of Troy; three sons, Robert Kyle Payne of Troy, Andrew Scott Payne of Salado and Douglas Brett Payne of Round Rock; two daughters, Phyllis LaVon Lynch of Troy and Connie LaNell Williamson of Salado; one brother Milton Payne of Temple; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Troy.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.