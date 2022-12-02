BELTON — Services for Robert Vernon Rushing Sr., 87, of Moody will be Saturday at Trinity Full Gospel Church in Belton.
Mr. Rushing Sr. died Wednesday, Nov. 30 at his residence in Moody.
He was born April 25, 1935, to Robert E. and Meady Jewel Laird Rushing in Caddo, Okla. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He served in the anti-aircraft unit of the First Marine Division. He married Joan Lasly in 1958. He worked as an engineer and co-founded United International. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Fairfield and Troy.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert V. Rushing Jr.
Survivors include a son, Terry Rushing of Moody; two daughters, Linda Sutton of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Michelle Herrington of Temple; two sisters, Meady Sanders, and Esther Kelley; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.