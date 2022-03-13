BELTON — Services for James Henry Haas, 79, of Moody will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Moody-Leon United Methodist Church with the Rev. Josh Pruett and the Rev. Dennis Rejcek officiating.
Mr. Haas died Friday, March 11.
He was born March 1, 1943, in Moody to Albert Henry and Hella Karnowski Haas. He worked for E.R. Carpenter as a truck driver for 28 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Moody-Leon United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Paul Haas.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Haasl a son, Brad Haas; a daughter, Stacey Hubbard; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Moody-Leon Cemetery Fund c/o Virginia Sells, 16017 Siler Road, Moody, TX 76557.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.