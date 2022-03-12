Pamela Kay
Butler
Pamela Kay Butler (aka PK or the Insurance Lady) was born on July 20, 1953 to Walter Duke and Billie May Hook (Day) and raised in Paducah, KY. Pam accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior on June 18, 1964 at West End Baptist Church during Bible School when she was eleven years old. After graduating high school, she joined the Army as a WAC and served three years during Vietnam. Pamela was brought to Texas by being stationed at Fort Hood. After being honorably discharged, she remained in the Central Texas area and made it her home. Pamela worked for American National Life Insurance Company for 35 years, where her clients quickly became friends and some even family calling her, Aunt Pam. She had a passion for helping those in need, when possible and truly had a heart for serving others. Rough around the edges but with a heart of gold, Pamela impacted the lives of those around her, often without realizing, going above and beyond for those she cared for.
Pamela’s heart and world were her twin daughters, Amanda and Rebekah. Together they were the three musketeers. Pamela was always the unofficial classroom mom, truly her daughters’ biggest fan, advocate and cheerleader. Pamela often went without so her girl’s needs and wants could be met.
She became a Grandma at the age of 61 and enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her granddaughters rotten, usually by sending them unexpected Amazon packages.
After being diagnosed with terminal brain, lung, and breast cancer on February 11, 2022 Pam decided to enjoy her remaining time at home with family and friends. She breathed her first breath in Glory on March 10th, 2022. Pamela is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Johnathan Roberts and their daughter, Addison Roberts; daughter and son-in-law, Rebekah and James Crawford and their daughter, Makenzie Crawford; her significant other of 14 years Richard Jaster; her brother and nephew, Corky and Joshua Hook, and many friends. She was preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. Walter Duke Hook. Pamela was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by those she influenced.
Funeral services for Pamela will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6-8:00pm Monday, March 14, 2022 at the funeral home.
