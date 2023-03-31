KILLEEN — Services for Carina Lacsa Harper, 80, of Belton will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen with the Rev. Chris Downey officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Harper died Sunday, March 26.
She was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Manila, Phillipines, to Servillano Lasca and Salome Salonga. She married Claude Harper. She obtained a cosmetology degree.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Gary; three daughters, Jeanette, Glenda and Cynthia; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Salvation Army.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. at the funeral home.