Services for Marrion “Perch” Daniel, age 51, of Salado, TX will be 11 am, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Broecker Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Cox officiating.
Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery. He died Sunday, October 17th, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 25, 1970 in Temple, TX to James and Phyllis Daniel.
“Perch” was a nickname given to Marrion while attending Salado School, which he would proudly claim for years to come. He graduated from Salado High School in 1988. He then studied at Central Texas College, where he would meet his soon-to-be wife.
He married Laura Cole on March 9th, 1991. They have been residents of Salado for over 30 years. He worked multiple public service jobs over those years while having his family and community as his highest priority.
He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Clarence Daniel.
Survivors include his wonderful wife, Laura Daniel of Salado; daughter, Jessica Breshears and husband of Gatesville; son, David Daniel and wife of Temple; mother, Phyllis Daniel of Salado; brother, Clayton Daniel and wife of Belton, TX; and two grandchildren: Isabel and Daniel.
Pallbearers will be: Clayton Daniel, Scott Wilbur, Art Wadford, Donnie Gerheart, Paul Yeager and Robert Dunlap.
A visitation will take place at 10:00 am prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Daniel Family. Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral of Salado.
