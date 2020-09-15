Services for Joseph Richard Barnes, 51, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Rick Reed officiating.
Mr. Barnes died Sunday, Sept. 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 22, 1969, to Theron G. and Anna Weathers Barnes. He graduated from Belton High School. He attended Temple Junior College. He worked for Home Depot. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph Richard Barnes II and Clayton Andrew Barnes, both of Temple; his mother of Temple; a sister, Sharon Stokes of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.