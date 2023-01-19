ROCKDALE — Services for Edwina Kirchenwitz, 93, of Rockdale, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at International Organization of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Mrs. Kirchenwitz died Monday, Jan. 16, in a Rockdale rehabilitation facility.
She was born June 16, 1929 to Graves and Jennie Williams White in Lampasas County. She worked as an assistant manager for Donald General. She married Charles Frasure in 1946. She later married Edell Kirchenwitz on January 29, 2000 in Rockdale.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Frasure on February 24, 1990; and second husband, Edell Kirchenwitz on June 23, 2008; and a daughter, Sandra Wettstein.
Survivors include a son, Ken Frasure; a brother, Eugene White; two sisters, Merlene Brooks, and Edith Harris; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.