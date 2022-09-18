KILLEEN — Services for retired Staff Sgt. Robert T. Henderson, 81, of Kempner will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Chapel AME Church/Douse Community Center in Killeen.
KILLEEN — Services for retired Staff Sgt. Robert T. Henderson, 81, of Kempner will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Chapel AME Church/Douse Community Center in Killeen.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Henderson died Saturday, Sept. 10, in Temple.
He was born March 10, 1941, in Rowan County, N.C., to Robert Lee and Emma Jane McCorey Henderson. He graduated from Dunbar High School in East Spencer, N.C., in 1956. He joined the Army and served for 21 years. He was stationed in Germany and Korea, and at Fort Hood. He served two combat tours during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the military, he worked for the VA hospital in Temple, Darnall Army Community Hospital at Fort Hood and the U.S. Postal Service. He was a 33rd degree Mason and member of the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge No. 622 in Copperas Cove, and a member of Nubia Temple No. 191 in Killeen. He married Katherine Henderson on Jan. 8, 1971.
He was preceded in death by a son, Rodney E. Henderson.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Thomas Henderson of Austin, Ronald Henderson of Lancaster, S.C., and Robert T. Henderson Jr. of Salisbury, N.C.; two daughters, DeAnn Henderson of Harker Heights and La-Tonya Henderson Richardson of Charlotte, N.C.; and 13 grandchildren.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home and Florist of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.