Air Force Senior Master Sargent (Ret) Thomas H. Westerberg of Salado, TX passed away on December 6, 2021. Tom was 90 years old. Services will be Saturday, December 18, 11:00 am at Salado Cemetery Pavilion with military honors.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean and daughter MaryAnn Westerberg. He is survived by his children: Deborah Huff and husband Lou of Georgetown, Dianne Ferguson and husband Greg of Austin, Carolyn Thompson and husband Kevin of Victoria, and son, Tom Westerberg and wife Sandra of Kyle and Salado; his 14 grandchildren: Travis Mroski, Derek Mroski (Kristy), Megan Mroski, Thomas England (Lacey), Jordan England, Doug England, Kayleigh Ferguson, Scott Ferguson, Christi Ferguson, Kristen Miller (Jackson), Ryan Thompson, Kyle Westerberg (Lindsay), Lance Westerberg and Corri Westerberg; and 10 great grandchildren: Lainee Mroski, Lenzi Tomlin, Wesley Tomlin, Michael England, Emma Miller, Max Miller, Lillian Miller, Quinn Miller, Parker Westerberg and Peyton Westerberg.
Tom was born in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Marshall High School in Minneapolis in 1949. He and his buddies drove a 1941 Plymouth panel truck to Alaska to work in Fairbanks. When he returned to Minneapolis he attended the University of Minnesota until joining the Air Force. Tom married the love of his life, Jean MacKaracher, in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 6, 1954. They were married for 66 years. He served in the Air Force for 22 years and then moved the family to Round Rock, TX. They moved to Salado in 1979. Tom worked for Texas Instruments in Austin, then Temple. He also worked for the Temple Daily Telegram until he retired.
Tom had a life-long love of sports, his favorites being football and golf. He took up golf as a teenager and enjoyed the sport his entire life. He scored 3 holes-in-one and had his last putting session about 2 months before he passed.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesleyan Assisted Living and Wesleyan Hospice for the loving care that they provided to Tom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Friends of Salado Cemetery Association, PO Box 21, Salado, TX 76571.
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Please sign the guestbook at: broeckerfuneralhome.com.