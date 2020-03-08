BELTON — Services for Marilyn M. Ellison, 84, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Ellison died Wednesday, March 4, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Troy, Ohio, to Willard and Opal Fisher. She graduated from Springfield South High School in 1953. She worked as a store manager in Ohio and was a bank teller in Texas.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, James O. Ellison and Vernon A. Jenschke; two sons, Dennis Ellison and Earl Ellison; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Douglas Ellison; a daughter, Jean Ellison; a brother, William Fisher; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, rmhc-temple.org; the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, cff.org; or the Moffat Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 2108, Temple, TX 76501.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.