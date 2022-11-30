Ricky Glen Parish
My Beloved Son, Ricky Glen Parish, passed away on November 23, 2022 at the age of 61. He was born on February 28, 1961 in Evreux, France to Harvey and Lois Westerfeld Parish.
He graduated from Salado High School in 1980. He attended Temple Junior College and majored in business. He sang in the choir and enjoyed his art classes. He worked for Custom Printing in Belton for 15 years.
Ricky loved music. He was a songwriter, guitar player, singer and artist. His favorite singer was David Bowie.
He was a born again Christian and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his mother; brother, Jimmy Parish and wife Pam; nephew, Van Parish; niece, Heather Pace; uncles, Lloyd Westerfeld and wife Betty, Ronnie Westerfeld and wife Penny; aunts Ann Parish, Patty Cunningham, and Joyce Gregory and many cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his father: brother Danny; grandparents Alfred and Lillie Westerfeld and Murray and Annie Parish and other family members.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Crawford.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
