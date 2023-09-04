A Mass of Christian Burial for Jennes Marie Wohleb, 70, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Interment will be in St. Monica’s Mausoleum in Cameron.
Mrs. Wohleb died Friday, Sept. 1.
She was born Sept. 17, 1952, in Marlin to Rupert and Viola Pinkert Jansing. She graduated from Temple High School in 1971. She received an associate degree in business and accounting from Temple Junior College. She was employed with Dyess Apparel Store, Temple ISD food services, Texas Instruments and the last 20 years with Covington Real Estate as the office manager. She married Clifford D. Wohleb Sr. on Sept. 15, 1979.
Survivors include her husband.; three sons, Clifford D. Wohleb Jr., Clay Wohleb and Nathan J. Wohleb; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. held Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.