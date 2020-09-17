Emmett Lee
Kelly Jr.
Emmett Lee Kelly Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, in his home in Temple, Texas. He was born on November 4, 1930 to Emmett and Marie Kelly of Madison, Indiana. With his mother’s permission Emmett joined the army at the young age of 17. He had an honorable 24-year career in the Infantry with the 82nd Airborne. Emmett retired in 1975 as a Lt. Colonel. He enjoyed his time in the service and when people would thank him for his service he would say, “I thoroughly enjoyed it.” He served our country proudly in the Korean War and two tours of duty in Vietnam. Emmett was awarded two purple hearts, a silver star, a bronze star and the soldier’s medal for valor.
Emmett was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents and his four siblings. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Nielsen Kelly of 62 years of Temple, Texas and his sons and their wives, Patrick and Rhonda Kelly of Temple, TX, Kevin and Karen Kelly of Georgetown, TX, Michael Kelly of Austin, and Matthew Kelly of Temple, TX. Emmett also is survived by his nine grandchildren, Nicole and Landon Slaughter of Temple, TX, Logan Kelly of Temple, TX, Kristen and Trey Whaley of Round Rock, TX, Katelin and Ryan Hall of Austin, TX, Kelsey and David Beyer of San Antonio, TX, Morgan Kelly of Farmington, New Mexico, Chase Kelly of Temple, TX, and McKenna and Quinn Kelly of Austin, TX. Emmett also took great pleasure in watching his seven great-grandchildren grow, Gavin and Rilee Slaughter, Liam and Decker Whaley, Rhett and Maya Hall, and Elliot Beyer.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Kindred Hospice for all of their assistance in Emmett’s final days, and also our deepest gratitude to Amanda Longbatham, Jessica McCann, and Stephen Hanna. Their kindness and sympathetic hearts was truly comforting.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery, in Killeen TX, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Chaplain Bruce Mercer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675
Paid Obituary