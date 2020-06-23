BELTON — Virginia Hickerson, 101, of Belton died Tuesday, June 23, at a Belton nursing home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Steve Vaughn officiating. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Hickerson was born June 22, 1919, in Anson to Essie Viola “Ola” Hendrix and Homer D. Payne Sr. She married Bryon Royce Hickerson on Dec. 18, 1949, in Amarillo. She attended business college and went to work for the Department of the Interior in Washington D.C. She worked for the federal government for more than 30 years, retiring from the W.R. Poage Federal Building in Temple. She and her husband also lived on and worked their family farm for many years. She was a longtime member of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.
Survivors include a brother, Homer D. Payne of San Antonio.
Memorials may be made to Elm Grove Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.