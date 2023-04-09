Fred M. King Sr.
Fred M. King Sr. was born in Liberty Hill, Texas on November 23, 1928, to Elmer and Jessy King. He died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the age of 94.
He attended Salado schools, graduating as Salutatorian in 1946. After graduation, he entered the Navy and served two years in the Philippians. Fred returned to the United States and married Lola Eugene Hooper.
Fred spent his working years as a truck driver for Wilsonart in Temple, Texas. Upon retirement, he spent his time with his favorite hobby, fishing.
Fred belonged to VFW 4008 Belton as a life member.
Mr. King is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Lola Eugene King; his father and mother; sister, Lois Brantley; son, Fred M. King, Jr; grandson, David Melton; granddaughter, Lajuana and great-grandson, Enn.
He is survived by his brother, E. R. King (Billie); daughters: Charlotte Benavidez and Marcy King; son, Richard King (Chico). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
Services for Fred M. King, Sr. will be a visitation at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel from 5pm to 7pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Interment on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10am at Salado Cemetery with Mr. Tony Maham officiating.
Please sign the guestbook at: Broeckerfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary