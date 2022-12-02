Services for Lajuana Danforth Carabasi, 98, of Temple, will be Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church.
Burial will be at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Carabasi died Thursday, Nov. 17 at a healthcare center in Temple.
She was born Dec. 3, 1923 to Wynne Thomas and Mae Cornelia Hunt Danforth in Taylor. She graduated from Temple High School and the University of North Texas. She worked as a teacher, a medial secretary at Baylor Scott & White Hospital and Clinic, and volunteered with the Child Welfare Board. She married Robert “Rob” Carabasi on Nov. 22, 1952 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She helped establish the Saulsbury Day Care center and the Magic Blue Bus. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, Friends of the Visual Arts and the Central Texas Orchestral Society.
Survivors include her husband; and two foster daughters, Judy Plumlee of Stephenville, and Christina Nkewti of Washington, D.C.
Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, P.O. Box 140888, Austin, TX 78714; Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St., Temple, TX 76504; the Contemporaries of the CAC, P.O. Box 1791, Temple, TX 76503; or the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. 3rd St., Temple, TX 76501.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.