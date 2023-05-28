Services for Tommiann Parks, 95, of Temple will be 11 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Parks died Tuesday, May 23.
She was born May 16, 1928, in Houston to Allen B. and Anna Harriett Spears Higgins. She married Cleve Parks on Feb. 18, 1948. They moved to Temple in 1974. She was a long-time member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple, and was a member of the Temple Porcelain Art Guild.
She was preceded in death by her husband and by a son, Donald Peyton Parks.
Survivors include a son, Cleve D. Parks; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.