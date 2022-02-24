ROCKDALE — Services for Jerry Glen Myers Sr., 59, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Goodwill Cemetery in Milano.
Mr. Myers died Thursday, Feb. 10, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 21, 1962, to Bobby Ray Sr. and Eddie Mae Maloy Myers in Rockdale. He lived in Milano and graduated from Milano High School in May of 1981. He married Regina L. Dunn. He was a Christian. He worked for the city of Bryan waste management, as a U.S. Federal task force officer and for various oil companies. He also worked for GATX in Hearne for 14 years. He also raised cattle and was a rancher.
Survivors include a daughter, Kendra L. Myers of Hutto; a son, Jerry Glen Myers Jr. of Rockdale; two brothers, Larry Myers and Kenneth Earl Myers of Milano; two sisters, Virginia Williams and Vickie Griffin of Temple; and four grandchildren.