Aleene Griswold, 97, of Temple, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. Funeral services for Ms. Griswold will be held Saturday, January 14, at 2:00 p.m., at the Kathryn W. Green Chapel of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron, with Pastor Ron Milne officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Saturday from 1-2, at the funeral home.
Aleene was born July 17, 1925, in Yarrellton, TX, to Robert and Leona (Chapman) Griswold. She was a 1943 graduate of C. H. Yoe High School. Aleene retired, after 30 years, from First Baptist Church of Dallas, as a Business Office Assistant, from February 25, 1970 to February 25, 2000. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include nieces Carolyn Arldt (Elmer) of Temple, and Gail Pressman (Al) of Waco; and nephew Larry Griswold (Coleen) of Illinois. Many great nieces and nephews also survive.
