Services for David Henry Hill, 90, of Moffat will be private.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Hill died Friday, April 24, at a Temple hospital. He was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Waco to Jesse Sr. and Ruby Garrett Hill. He attended school in China Spring. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Wanda Ashley. He later married Mary Hill on May 6, 1978. He attended a machinist school in Waco. He worked for Mercury Tool. He later worked for Rocketdyne and Hercules in McGregor.
Survivors include his wife; two children, David William Hill and Debbie Campbell; four stepchildren, Bobby James Lane, Michael D. Lane, Peggy Lane and Cherry Lane; five grandchildren; and nine step-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.