Services for R.L. “Dusty” Rhodes, 79, of Morgan’s Point Resort are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 12:58 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.